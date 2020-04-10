‘No entry, No exit’ barricades come up in Hyderabad's Shaikpet, citizens plead to be let out

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As ‘No entry, No exit’ barricades came up at Shaikpet Nala, which has been declared a containment cluster, harried citizens were seen pleading with police to get out. Around 20 major lanes in Shaikpet Nala area with over 40,000 residential blocks were barricaded by the police.

The area wore a deserted look, but a desperate few who were trying to exit were stopped by the Golconda Police. People were strictly told to stay inside their homes. The lanes and by-lanes are now accessible only to GHMC-deployed mobile rythu bazars and health officials.

“Among the scores of lanes which allow people to move in and out of Shaikpet Nala, 12 have been kept open with the help of gates guarded by four-five police officials 24x7,” said Golconda PS SHO K Chandrashekar Reddy. People who want to purchase groceries will have to so from the shops available inside the containment zones, he added.

“The movement of people in Shaikpet nala has fallen drastically since last night, said Abdul Shorrof, a resident, who was peeping out of his window. “When multiple cases of Covid-19 are detected in any area, a radius of around two-three km is marked as a containment zone,” an official from GHMC said.

Chief Secretary, DGP inspect containment zone NEAR Mallepally Mosque

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appealed to the people to support the State government for steps taken to combat the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chief Secretary, along with Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanthy, and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar visited Mallepally area in Nampally Zone on Thursday. A special number will be allocated to those who are inside the clusters so that they can inform officials of any issues they face, he said.