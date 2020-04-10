STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanitation staff stage protest against lack of incentives at Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

Social stigma and meagre pay of Rs 9,400 per month have tested the sanitation workers’ patience.

Published: 10th April 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Mostly working away from the spotlight, contract sanitation workers in COVID-19 wards form one of the most important COVID-warrior teams. Unfortunately, their deplorable condition remains invisible. Social stigma and meagre salaries of  Rs 9,400 per month have tested their patience. 

Close to 120 sanitation workers protested against the lack of incentives and delay in hike of salaries, at Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. Speaking to Express, Kistamma, a sanitation worker on Gandhi Hospital’s COVID ward, said, “We work close to eight hours every day. The hospital has been forthcoming in terms of providing PPE (personal protective equipment).

However, about eight-10 workers are residing inside the hospital as the stigma and discrimination makes it difficult for us to go back home.” However, salaries that were supposed to be hiked close to four years back by the contractor have seen no change at all.

“As per the Chief Minister’s announcement to provide 10 per cent incentive to health workers, these sanitation and security workers will get a meagre rise of `900. Whereas, GHMC workers and outsourced staff will get close to `7,500. Thus we request the government to take note of this and increase the salaries,” said M Narsimha, AITCU president. The AITCU president further added: “With just Rs 940, it just seems like a token appreciation for the incredibly dangerous work that these sanitation workers do”.

Lack of incentives
Social stigma and meagre pay of `9,400 per month have tested the sanitation workers’ patience. They claim that salaries, which were supposed to be hiked close to four years ago by the contractor, have seen 
no change at all  

