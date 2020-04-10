SBI Chief General Manager OP Mishra junks rumours on PM Jan Dhan Yojana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Chief General Manager of State Bank of India (SBI), Hyderabad Circle, OP Mishra, dispelled rumours suggesting that “the Direct Benefit Transfer credits given to Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts will be returned to the government if not withdrawn by beneficiaries during the lockdown period”.

Putting to rest the rumours, which were doing the rounds on social media, Mishra, in a statement released on Thursday, said customers’ money will be safe in their bank accounts and the beneficiaries do not have to withdraw funds immediately.

He advised customers not to panic and requested them to withdraw money from the bank’s branches or customer service points only in case of an emergency or for buying essentials. “Customers can withdraw money even after the lockdown is lifted,” he said. Mishra also advised them to use digital and alternative channels such as Internet banking and mobile banking services to minimise the need for customers to visit the bank’s branches.