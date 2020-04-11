STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Coronavirus scare: Hyderabad man booked for spitting in public

A youth was caught spitting on the road under Saroornagar police station limits in Rachakonda commissionerate on Friday.

Published: 11th April 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

FIR

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

Police in Hyderabad have booked a youth for spitting on the road, in what is believed to be the first case after a ban on spitting in public places came into effect three days ago.

A youth was caught spitting on the road under Saroornagar police station limits in Rachakonda commissionerate on Friday.

The man was booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant. The government on Wednesday banned spitting in public places in view of COVID-19.

The health department issued a notification, banning spitting of paan/any chewable tobacco or non tobacco product, sputum in public places and institutions. According to the order, the action has been taken in the interest of public health and safety.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has tweeted that action will be taken against the violators.

"If anybody violates this order he is liable to be punished u/s 188 IPC and 269 IPC (Cognizable offence). Nature of evidence is photography, videography, CCTV footage or eye witness," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hyderabad Coronavirus COVID19
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp