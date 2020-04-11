GHMC ropes in 200 SHGs to combat shortage of masks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the State government and the authorities concerned are taking all necessary steps to contain the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the officials are taking steps to make the usage of facial masks mandatory, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has roped in women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to overcome the shortage of masks.

According to GHMC officials, the SHGs have been entrusted with a task of manufacturing 60,000 cloth masks. They have been trained by the Urban Community Development wing of GHMC for stitching masks.

As many as 200 women SHGs have been entrusted with the task of stitching cloth masks. They have already been able to manufacture around 20,000 masks by Thursday and the SHGs have promised to deliver the remaining in two days.

While interacting, the SHG members expressed their happiness in being a part of the steps taken by the government to combat Covid. GHMC would pay `12 per cloth mask (which means `7.2 lakh in total) to the SHG members. The officials will distribute two masks each among the 20,000 sanitation workers, 2,500 swachh auto drivers and also their assistants.

