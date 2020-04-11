STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lending an ear and solution to women in trouble during lockdown

They have had calls from their househelp who is now in Mahabubnagar about how her husband has been torturing her for intercourse.

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mom-daughter duo Sailaja and Pradeepthi Vissamsetti say they are busier and more concerned than ever thanks to the spike in the calls and messages they have been receiving from distressed women during the lockdown. The duo who offer telephonic counselling through Sahaja Foundation in Amberpet say that women are sitting ducks even during such times. “I run a group called Telugu Moms Network, a  Facebook group of 3,500 moms since September 2019. This is a closed group as we want it to be a safe and non-judgmental space for moms from the Telugu states.

We do Telugu posts as we feel many more women can relate to it. I also run a concept called Anamika where women can post their problems under the name Anamika (anonymous) and the rest of us will suggest or advise them. I have noticed a spike in the messages and posts under Anamika since March 15,” says Pradeepthi. She also has a WhatsApp group with about 125 women and this time, she received more calls. “I am poor at math and can’t really give you data on what percentage increase but I can say that women have been the most affected due to the lockdown.”

They have had calls from their househelp who is now in Mahabubnagar about how her husband has been torturing her for intercourse. “He apparently demands it during the day when kids are around. He is frustrated than ever before as he is not getting his cigarette and alcohol fix.”

Among the other calls for help include one about a frustrated husband who says he is not able to meet his ‘girlfriend’ due to the lockdown and is mean to her and the kids. They say they also had calls from single moms who said their male siblings are behaving badly with them. “They call them names for having come back home with kids and saying they are encroaching their space.’

Is there is a solution? Sailaja advises: “Women should make children their allies and seek help and understanding. Involve husband and children in household work so that you can spend quality time with them which reduces friction,” she says. Helpline 099083 00051

 kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

