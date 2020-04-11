STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown takes a heavy toll on mentally ill

Anxious, lonely and stressed out. Since we are social animals, confinement at home for long periods is affecting us all.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:23 AM

Anxiety, Mental health

For representational purposes

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anxious, lonely and stressed out. Since we are social animals, confinement at home for long periods is affecting us all. However, for those with mental ailments, the lockdown has been hellish.    
“I have never felt so anxious before - when I close my eyes, I have nightmares and when I wake up, life is no different,” said Rajeev M, a software engineer who has an anxiety disorder. He aches to go back to his home state of Gujarat. He says his anxiety attacks are now so bad that prescription medicines are of no use.    

Psychiatrists and mental health professionals from the city say that complaints related to career, health anxiety (Hypochondria) and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) have piled up over the last fortnight. 
“Since the last 15-20 days, I have seen many patients who are otherwise healthy, manifesting OCD symptoms. And those who already have OCD are displaying heightened symptoms,” says Dr Venkat Subbaiah, a consultant clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda.

“A patient of mine with OCD was obsessed about washing her hands. After the Covid pandemic, she is washing her hands so often that she has bruises on her hands,” he added. A representative of Untangled Thoughts, an online initiative of Hyderabad-based psychologists for the mentally ill, says a vast majority of people may be experiencing health-related anxiety that gets worse due to fake news and isolation. 
“Stress is a mechanism that protects us from threats in the environment.

A pandemic is a threat. Feeling stressed in a time like this is a healthy and normal response. But when stress persists over a long period of time and manifests in symptoms like body aches, restlessness, and chest tightness, it becomes auto-stress,” Untangled Thoughts told Express in response to an e-mail query. 
“This is the kind of stress that may become dangerous to the mind and body because it persists even after the threat disappears. It is entirely possible that some of us will continue to feel stressed after the lockdown is lifted and the active cases taper off,” Untangled Thoughts said.

IMH expects mental health epidemic after corona pandemic ends
The effect of Covid-19 pandemic is not just confined to Gandhi, Osmania and Fever Hospitals. Doctors at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Hyderabad are also seeing a rise in the number of adults and children struggling with mental illness.

“We saw many alcohol withdrawal cases in the first two weeks. We are seeing a slight incline in patients suffering from disorders that are linked with prolonged social isolation and loneliness,” said Dr Uma Shankar, superintendent IMH. “Patients are unable to reach us because of lockdown. If the lockdown prolongs, we will see a lot more new cases. The old cases, on the other hand, are likely to get worse,” Dr Shankar said.

