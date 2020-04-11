STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Volunteers lend weary cops a helping hand

Masood, 49, who stays in a small lane near Charminar poses proudly with his tea kettle. “In the past, I have done a lot of volunteer work, but this time is different.

Published: 11th April 2020 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2020 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Volunteers and police officials distribute vegetables to the poor at Old City

Volunteers and police officials distribute vegetables to the poor at Old City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when people have been staying at home to avoid being infected by the Coronavirus, a bunch of men and women have volunteered to help the overburdened police force. These volunteers are helping police in ensuring social distancing at public places, rescuing the homeless and shifting them to shelter homes. They are also taking up awareness campaigns. 

Masood, 49, who stays in a small lane near Charminar poses proudly with his tea kettle. “In the past, I have done a lot of volunteer work, but this time is different. While police personnel wear their uniform every day, I wear my T-shirt; which has police volunteer printed on it. In the afternoon, I help the police in food distribution in the area. In the evening, I bring tea from my home and distribute it to all the police personnel commissioned in my area,” he says. 

Another volunteer from Kukatpally, Sia Teja, 28, tells Express, “I have always been an activist and my parents have supported me. But this time my mother was worried and asked me not to go out. But after I told her that I will take all the precautions, she agreed.” As of now, there are 150 such police volunteers. X

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Indian doctor in New York: 'We are forced to decide who gets to live'
For representational purpose. (Photo| PTI)
Survival v/s social distancing? Poor and migrant labourers stuck in dilemma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus: Wives of CRPF personnel make protective gear for healthcare staff
Bombay Municipal Corporation workers prepare an isolation centre for COVID 19 patients at the NSCI dome during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Worli in Mumbai Thursday April 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Mumbai's NSCI dome made into quarantine facility with 400 beds
Gallery
Many sportspersons like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan have made undisclosed contributions. Sania Mirza decided to arrange food for daily wage workers while the Pathan brothers contributed 4,000 masks. While most of the donations went to the PM
Taking guard against COVID-19: Check out contributions made by Indian sports stars to fight coronavirus | Rohit Sharma, PV Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh and more.
As a fortnight passes with a lockdown amid the spread of coronavirus pandemic, The New Indian Express bring you scenes from around the nation.
India enters 15th day of lockdown as COVID-19 cases go past 5000
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp