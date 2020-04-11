Volunteers lend weary cops a helping hand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when people have been staying at home to avoid being infected by the Coronavirus, a bunch of men and women have volunteered to help the overburdened police force. These volunteers are helping police in ensuring social distancing at public places, rescuing the homeless and shifting them to shelter homes. They are also taking up awareness campaigns.

Masood, 49, who stays in a small lane near Charminar poses proudly with his tea kettle. “In the past, I have done a lot of volunteer work, but this time is different. While police personnel wear their uniform every day, I wear my T-shirt; which has police volunteer printed on it. In the afternoon, I help the police in food distribution in the area. In the evening, I bring tea from my home and distribute it to all the police personnel commissioned in my area,” he says.

Another volunteer from Kukatpally, Sia Teja, 28, tells Express, "I have always been an activist and my parents have supported me. But this time my mother was worried and asked me not to go out. But after I told her that I will take all the precautions, she agreed." As of now, there are 150 such police volunteers.