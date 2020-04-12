STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People spitting on roads, going out sans masks to be booked

Criminal cases will be registered against people found spitting on roads or stepping out of their homes without masks, said Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday.

Published: 12th April 2020 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2020 12:57 PM

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, along with Zonal Commissioner Upender Reddy, inspect road widening taken up under SRDP at LB Nagar on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criminal cases will be registered against people found spitting on roads or stepping out of their homes without masks, said Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday. He further asked citizens residing in containment zones to strictly abide by the guidelines issued by the State government. 

The Mayor, along with GHMC officials, visited RK Puram containment cluster in LB Nagar zone on Saturday. He urged residents of the area to cooperate with the GHMC, Health and Police departments during the lockdown.

The civic body has appointed nodal officers to look into the supply of essential commodities to the people living in containment zones. Citizens can call the helpline number 040-21111111 for any assistance.

SRDP work
The Mayor also inspected the ongoing Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) flyover work at L B Nagar X Roads and Sagar Ring Road on Saturday. He also inspected Nagole Bridge and RHS flyover work.

Donations
Archdiocese of Hyderabad handed over 175 quintals of rice and 30 quintals of dal to the GHMC as a donation to the needy amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The commodities would be distributed to the GHMC sanitation workers of LB Nagar.

