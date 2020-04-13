STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown: Ailing elderly stranded without care-givers and family

“I cannot drive. My driver went to his hometown once the lockdown was announced.

Published: 13th April 2020 08:50 AM

elderly
By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  “Every other day I get worried about how I am going to reach the hospital for dialysis — a treatment I cannot live without,” says 68-year-old Shekhar Prasad, a resident of Langar Houz, Hyderabad who has to go to a private hospital in Banjara Hills for dialysis three days a week. “Based on the availability of the dialysis machine I could be called to the hospital at any time of the day, sometimes during the wee hours,” says Shekhar.

“I cannot drive. My driver went to his hometown once the lockdown was announced. Since the last few weeks, I am calling my relatives and neighbours to drive me to the hospital. They cannot do it every other day for me,” he said. Coronavirus has forced isolation. It can be lethal for elderly citizens in the city whose children have settled abroad.

Shekhar’s son and daughter are settled in Australia, “They cannot come even if they wish to,” he says. “For six months I was in the USA along with my wife, son and daughter-in-law. Our tourist visa is only valid for six months so we had to come back. Our caretaker has gone to his village. Now for every small thing, we have to ask help of strangers. I have to go to the hospital twice every week for my regular examination of arthritis.

Since cabs are not plying, it is getting very difficult for me,” says 71-year-old, Rajendra Mishra, from Nanal Nagar. “Not taking dialysis can be lethal for kidney patients. The treatment helps remove toxins from the blood. If the blood is not cleaned on time it becomes toxic and life-threatening,” said Dr Vikranth Reddy, consultant nephrologist, Care Hospital, Banjara Hills. According to a source at a private hospital, all dialysis centres across the city have stopped accepting new patients for dialysis. The commute for all patients, except for those who can drive, which are few, is a major cause of concern.

lockdown senior citizens Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

