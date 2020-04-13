Lockdown: Ailing elderly stranded without care-givers and family

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “Every other day I get worried about how I am going to reach the hospital for dialysis — a treatment I cannot live without,” says 68-year-old Shekhar Prasad, a resident of Langar Houz, Hyderabad who has to go to a private hospital in Banjara Hills for dialysis three days a week. “Based on the availability of the dialysis machine I could be called to the hospital at any time of the day, sometimes during the wee hours,” says Shekhar.

“I cannot drive. My driver went to his hometown once the lockdown was announced. Since the last few weeks, I am calling my relatives and neighbours to drive me to the hospital. They cannot do it every other day for me,” he said. Coronavirus has forced isolation. It can be lethal for elderly citizens in the city whose children have settled abroad.

Shekhar’s son and daughter are settled in Australia, “They cannot come even if they wish to,” he says. “For six months I was in the USA along with my wife, son and daughter-in-law. Our tourist visa is only valid for six months so we had to come back. Our caretaker has gone to his village. Now for every small thing, we have to ask help of strangers. I have to go to the hospital twice every week for my regular examination of arthritis.

Since cabs are not plying, it is getting very difficult for me,” says 71-year-old, Rajendra Mishra, from Nanal Nagar. “Not taking dialysis can be lethal for kidney patients. The treatment helps remove toxins from the blood. If the blood is not cleaned on time it becomes toxic and life-threatening,” said Dr Vikranth Reddy, consultant nephrologist, Care Hospital, Banjara Hills. According to a source at a private hospital, all dialysis centres across the city have stopped accepting new patients for dialysis. The commute for all patients, except for those who can drive, which are few, is a major cause of concern.