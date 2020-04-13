STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Be a design expert sitting at home

With the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spreading across the globe, institutes are gradually shifting online to ensure smooth learning.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Covid-19 pandemic rapidly spreading across the globe, institutes are gradually shifting online to ensure smooth learning. UXReactor Inc, a California-based design consulting firm with a presence in Hyderabad, unveiled its UXReactor Open Training Platform for aspiring design professionals. The goal of this platform is to provide free access to modules for the latest developments and practices in UXDesign.

The learning material on this platform is free, and the training material has been curated by industry experts. Candidates from diverse educational backgrounds with an eye for creative problem solving can benefit from the Open Training Program. Speaking about the open training platform, Prasad Kantamneni, co-founder of UXReactor said, “UXDesign is vital for the success of any enterprise in today’s context.

The demand for UX designers is far bigger than the supply of experienced professionals who can deliver those insights. With the Covid 19 outbreak, we are seeing a decent rise (about 150%) in traffic every week, as more people during the lockdown are looking for opportunities to upskill and reskill. The candidates successfully completing the program can also apply to other corporates looking for UX design professionals.”

He added, “Organizations are realising the importance of delightful user experience globally, and there is a spurt in the demand for talented design professionals. One of the reasons companies find it hard to find talented designers is because in the past, UX Design jobs were primarily considered to be artistic in nature. However today these jobs have become very specialized and require exposure to multiple disciplines such as System Thinking, User Research, prototyping etc.

