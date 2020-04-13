Hyderabad police rope in private security staff to enforce lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the news of a policeman contracting coronavirus while on duty, officials have now decided to deploy private security staff for assisting the police in the enforcement of lockdown. Clad in private agency uniform, the security personnel were seen assisting the police forces at different check-posts in the three police commissionerates. Trained staff have been hired temporarily and would be paid on a daily basis. Their services are likely to be utilised till the lockdown is lifted, said a police official.

Police work under pressure

Thousands of police personnel who have been assigned to different work schedules during the lockdown are facing immense stress and pressure as they have no leisure time. In few localities, police who were posted at important z o n e s are working round-the-clock. Keeping in mind the pressure that is being faced by them, officials have been motivating them through video conferences and have been trying to keep their spirits high and boost confidence. Medical aid is also being provided to all personnel on duty.