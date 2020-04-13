STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Maid for each other’ days again

Quarantine is proving to be a great time for me to keep a focus on both our business and spend quality time with family.

Published: 13th April 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Sachin Darbarwar
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Quarantine is proving to be a great time for me to keep a focus on both our business and spend quality time with family. As co-founders and entrepreneurs of Simply Freshit’s a fine balancing we have to do. Business has to run, and we are also gradually adapting to this work from home’ culture. Team huddle which used to be once a week is now being conducted once a day to ensure that we all are on the same page. Alhough it is a prompt shift in culture, I am happy to find that we all are handling it quite responsibly.

Our relationship has improved, and my wife Shweta and I are now are “Maid for Each other”. I am enjoying the way we are handling our respective work areas as well as helping each other in domestic chores. My son is super happy as he is getting most of our time during this period of lockdown. We stay at Kompally and have a lovely neighborhood and used to enjoy a lot of parties and get together which we miss. But with this lockdown we are keeping ourselves engaged creatively.

I am utilising my time in doing some indoor physical activities with my family. We generally go out for walks together but ever since this lockdown started, we have replaced roads with stairs. I make sure we are climbing the stairs as often as possible to maintain health. I have also started baking cakes and cookies with my son and all thanks to the YouTube tutorials.  I am sure by the end of lockdown I will have an alternate career in cooking.

Since agriculture as a sector falls under essential commodities, both Simply Fresh sites are fully operational, therefore, a lot of my time is spent on looking after our front-line team, taking care of their food, medicines and maintain day to day operations. During this lockdown, I also oversaw a donation of groceries and essential food items to the underprivileged kids from an orphanage in Arjunpatla in the city. We provided groceries and vegetables which may suffice for all kids for almost one month. We feel empowered when we can help someone and we motivated each other to come together to contribute a part of their salary and distributed food to more than 300 needy people through the Police Commissioner’s initiative in Hyderabad.- Sachin Darbarwar, Founder & CEO of Simply Fresh Private Limited, a greenhouse supply chain in Hyderabad  

Comments

