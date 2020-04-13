The Secrets of Solitude

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: As the lockdown continues, artists take to online platforms to express their creativity and present their artworks. Hyderabad artist Avani Rao Gandra through her collection of online exhibition titled ‘Light at the End of the Tunnel’ expresses the elements the solitude during the lockdown is unfolding within her. She’s been using digital media and mixed media for creating her artworks. Avani presents one artwork each day along with one corresponding quote.

Here’s what she has to say: “Covid-19 has brought to the table what we have been avoiding. The sense of ‘I am supreme’ got busted. So many philosophers have said that we are one and it took a tiny virus to convey the same. The intensity of the emotion is asking you to see different angles of people. But the kind of humanitarian spirit we are seeing tells you that humanity is still there. How in the villages and rural areas man-yo-man sharing has been so important.”

Her previous work was more on beauty and joy. She says that the kind of intensity she feels is phenomenal. “There’s humbleness as this pandemic has brought you down to your knees,” Life comes first and to be alive is the biggest blessing we can ever have, she feels. “It also shows how the priorities have shifted. I am an abstract expressionist. The strokes, the marks, the colours I have been using pour down emotional intensity. I can say there’s a shift in the work. These are historical times. We are lucky to be privileged. People all across the world are anxious.

Look at the poor as they have always faced the challenge. I have a bit of philosophy and spirituality to see things as they are meant to be.” Nature is healing itself through these times. Avani realises that it’s a continuous story. The elements are same. A bird and a boat can mean the same thing. “Everyday I am painting. I have to finish 30 or 40 unfinished works. No art is ever finished. There’s a hidden poetic sensibility.

For every painting I am writing a small quote. Everybody is going through the same feeling. I want my work to speak in a hundred ways at least carrying the complete sensibilities. The clouds, birds and skies are metaphorical."Avani gets emotional and adds, "This is one world seeing darkness but we always wait for the light – the light at the end of the tunnel. I am planning to blow them up to large scale paintings which earthy feel. Everyday I am posting the paintings. I don't want to stop the flow. We all are connected to one another."


