STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

CCMB to validate coronavirus testing kits

“This new responsibility of kit validation will now enable us to support the healthcare and life science industry sector to bring all stakeholders together in this fight against Covid-19,” he said. 

Published: 14th April 2020 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has been selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as one of the five Centres for Excellence in the country for validation of COVID-19 testing kits. 

According to a notification issued by ICMR on Sunday, the CCMB has been selected as a validation centre for non-US FDA and non-EUA/CE-IVD approved kits for COVID-19 testing through qRT-PCR diagnostics. 

Speaking to Express, CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said that the CCMB has already received kits from a few companies for getting their testing kits validated, including a kit developed in-house by researchers from the institute. 

“This new responsibility of kit validation will now enable us to support the healthcare and life science industry sector to bring all stakeholders together in this fight against COVID-19,” he said. The CCMB is the only non-ICMR lab in the country to have been designated as a validation centre. It has already started conducting tests for COVID-19 on samples sent from all districts in Telangana. The other four centres are NIV and NARI in Pune, NIP in New Delhi and NICED in Kolkata.

New responsibility
ICMR selected it, along with four others, as a validation centre for non-US FDA and non-EUA/CE-IVD approved kits for novel Coronavirus testing through qRT-PCR diagnostics 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CCMB ICMR Coronavirus testing COVID-19 test
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp