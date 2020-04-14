CCMB to validate coronavirus testing kits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has been selected by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as one of the five Centres for Excellence in the country for validation of COVID-19 testing kits.

According to a notification issued by ICMR on Sunday, the CCMB has been selected as a validation centre for non-US FDA and non-EUA/CE-IVD approved kits for COVID-19 testing through qRT-PCR diagnostics.

Speaking to Express, CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra said that the CCMB has already received kits from a few companies for getting their testing kits validated, including a kit developed in-house by researchers from the institute.

“This new responsibility of kit validation will now enable us to support the healthcare and life science industry sector to bring all stakeholders together in this fight against COVID-19,” he said. The CCMB is the only non-ICMR lab in the country to have been designated as a validation centre. It has already started conducting tests for COVID-19 on samples sent from all districts in Telangana. The other four centres are NIV and NARI in Pune, NIP in New Delhi and NICED in Kolkata.

New responsibility

