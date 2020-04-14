STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad needs more focus given the number of coronavirus cases: KCR

He wanted them to divide the city into zones and each zone, to be treated as a unit, should have a special officer to monitor the lockdown situation.

Published: 14th April 2020 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wearing a mask in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials concerned to focus more on Hyderabad city where more number of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported when compared to other parts of the State. He wanted them to divide the city into zones and each zone, to be treated as a unit, should have a special officer to monitor the lockdown situation. At a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here, he asked the officials of Medical and Health Department to be more vigilant and be prepared for any eventuality.

They, in turn, apprised the Chief Minister of the measures being taken to tackle the crisis. They said all the laboratories and hospitals were ready to treat COVID-19 patients, whose number has been growing by the day. As of now, over 1,000 tests can be done every day, the officials said. “The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad area is increasing every day. Here, the chances of a person spreading the virus to others are more. Thus, we need a special strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in Hyderabad,” the Chief Minister said and asked the officials to divide the city into 17 units.

Each unit should have a special medical officer, one each municipal officer, police and revenue officer. All the officials in the Municipal Administration Department should involve themselves in the fight against the global pandemic. At present, Hyderabad city has only one District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). Rao directed the officials to appoint senior medical officers in all the 17 units in the city.

Reviewing the situation in containment zones, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor lockdown effectively in 126 such zones in Hyderabad. “Do not allow people to step out of their houses or let others enter the containment zones. Ensure regular supply of essential commodities to all the households in these zones,” Rao told the officials. He wanted Health Minister Eatala Rajender, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other senior officials to review the situation circle-wise every day at Pragathi Bhavan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Chief Minister Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp