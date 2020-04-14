Hyderabad needs more focus given the number of coronavirus cases: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials concerned to focus more on Hyderabad city where more number of COVID-19 positive cases have been reported when compared to other parts of the State. He wanted them to divide the city into zones and each zone, to be treated as a unit, should have a special officer to monitor the lockdown situation. At a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here, he asked the officials of Medical and Health Department to be more vigilant and be prepared for any eventuality.

They, in turn, apprised the Chief Minister of the measures being taken to tackle the crisis. They said all the laboratories and hospitals were ready to treat COVID-19 patients, whose number has been growing by the day. As of now, over 1,000 tests can be done every day, the officials said. “The number of cases in the Greater Hyderabad area is increasing every day. Here, the chances of a person spreading the virus to others are more. Thus, we need a special strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in Hyderabad,” the Chief Minister said and asked the officials to divide the city into 17 units.

Each unit should have a special medical officer, one each municipal officer, police and revenue officer. All the officials in the Municipal Administration Department should involve themselves in the fight against the global pandemic. At present, Hyderabad city has only one District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO). Rao directed the officials to appoint senior medical officers in all the 17 units in the city.

Reviewing the situation in containment zones, the Chief Minister asked the officials to monitor lockdown effectively in 126 such zones in Hyderabad. “Do not allow people to step out of their houses or let others enter the containment zones. Ensure regular supply of essential commodities to all the households in these zones,” Rao told the officials. He wanted Health Minister Eatala Rajender, IT Minister KT Rama Rao and other senior officials to review the situation circle-wise every day at Pragathi Bhavan.