KTR meets migrants housed in city shelters

Minister interacts with workers from Odisha, Bihar, WB; enquires about ration availability at temporary shelters

Published: 14th April 2020 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 09:32 AM

Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao inspecting the flyover works at Balanagar in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, visited the temporary shelters set up for migrant workers at a campsite near Sumadura Developers in Gachibowli. The Minister interacted with the workers and enquired about the facilities and ration availability at the campsite.

KTR further asked the workers how they were faring health-wise and urged them to take precautionary measures to fight Coronavirus. The temporary shelter, at present, houses around 400 migrant workers from Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal and other states. The Minister also requested the workers not to step out of the campsite and remain patient for the next two weeks.KTR instructed the construction company owners and the GHMC to provide all the necessary facilities to the workers. 

KTR asks HMDA to speed up road work
Later the same day, the Minister directed Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and contractors to speed up the construction of flyover along the Balanagar ‘X’ Road-Narsapur ‘X’ Road stretch, as part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP). He also instructed the officials to make use of the lockdown period to complete the work in a hassle-free manner. KTR asked GHMC authorities to speed up the nala-widening and road-widening work over the next two weeks.

Later, the HMDA chief engineer BLN Reddy apprised him over the progress of the flyover work. The proposed six-lane and two-way flyover is being constructed towards Bowenpally Junction, crossing Narsapur X Road and Fatehnagar Junction. There would be a future provision for two-lane and one-way loop ramps on either approaches of the flyover. The total length of the flyover is 1,130 m and the total cost of the project, including land acquisition, is around `387 crore.

