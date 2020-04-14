Mir Azmath Ali Khan passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Deccan Heritage Academy expressed their condolences on the passing away of Mir Azmath Ali Khan, an architect by profession, and an artist, who used to sketch historical monuments in a bid to create more awareness on the issue.

Khan had started the Save Heritage Mission wherein he sketched Mecca Masjid, Charminar, Gunpark Memorial and other heritage places including a few others which are not widely known. Manikonda Vedakumar, chairman, Deccan Heritage Academy said, “his demise is a massive loss for heritage lovers, architects and artists of Telangana.”