Plaints over lockdown violations 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have been receiving numerous complaints about people violating social distancing over the past few weeks. Recently, a man named Shreyas Srinivas brought the issue of a commercial establishment forgoing social distancing to the notice of the police. In his complaint, Srinivas said that social distancing was not being followed at QMart, Banjara Hills. He added that the shop was crowded and lacked all basic precautions. In response to his complaint, the police directed the patrolling staff to control the crowd. Another citizen, Amara Rahul, complained about the violation of social distancing norms near Bachpan School located at Malakpet.

