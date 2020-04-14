Top officials to monitor red zones

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per instructions of Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has issued orders appointing additional commissioner (health) Badhavath Santhosh and GHMC chief city planner S Devender Reddy as the overall in-charge of the containment zones. They will coordinate with zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners concerned, and ensure that all the Covid-19 operations are carried out as per government instructions. The GHMC commissioner also appointed 17 GHMC senior officials for supervising Covid-19 operations.