Turning adversity into opportunity

HYDERABAD : Aryan Kanumuri, 16, doesn’t bat an eyelid when he confesses that his favourite food is Cauliflower Pizza and Almond Flour Cake. Guess what? He can make these himself. In fact, he has to make it himself as he suffers from a rather unusual, and perhaps not much heard of disease, called Crohn’s Disease. Born and brought up in Seattle, US, until he was five, his parents had to move back to India as Aryan often suffered from ill-health and severe digestive problems.

A lactose intolerant child, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. No wonder that his days in India proved to be traumatic as he suffered from stomach cramps and blood in his stool. Detailed diagnosis resulted in the discovery that he was Hyderabad’s first Crohn’s patient of his age who was undergoing treatment. “If someone had a birthday party, everyone would be eating pizza and drinking coke, but I would be eating yogurt in a corner. I couldn’t even play,” he confesses.

Despite having to suffer so much, this 11th grader of ISH School, decided to convert his passion for cooking into an opportunity and help those like him. “I couldn’t eat a lot of foods. So I thought that I could create recipes that I could tolerate, and I have now created almost 20 recipes that I could eat, and still encourage my passion for cooking. My parents are my biggest supporters. However, for those don’t have the money or resources to treat their condition, it is tougher. Their only form of treatment is eating yoghurt rice with bananas for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Food plays an integral role in our lives, and only eating one type of food, is basically torture. I am no nutritionist, but I created these recipes for myself and they had no impact on my Crohn’s. So by sharing these recipes I hope make someone happy,” he says.

Although he is currently on immunosuppressants and the medicines weaken his immune system, he is unstoppable. The Covid-19 times moves him and the Gachibowli boy was all out distributing food to the underprivileged on Tuesday. How does he manage to stay inspired? “I play sports such as football and cricket. I was also able to captain my football team. Plus I have my parents to back me up and motivate me,” he adds.

What are the common foods that teens normally eat and enjoy, but you cannot?

I can’t eat foods that have wheat and maida. Examples include cake, cookies and pizza. I also cannot eat deep fried or foods that have chocolate.

How did you come up with those recipes?

I love cooking. But after I was diagnosed with the disease, I thought that it would hamper my ability to cook. I tried to make recipes that I could eat and which tasted good as well. It took a long time and after weeks of trial and error, I eventually compiled a list of over 15 recipes, which i want to share with everyone. You can find them on www.crohnsindia.com

So do we know how many IBS affected in the state?

In Telangana there are 1,231 people as on March 1, 2020, who have been officially diagnosed with the disease, but there might be thousands more which are undocumented due to the lack of awareness or misdiagnosis.



