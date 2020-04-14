STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Two Hyderabad men duped of over Rs 1.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters

In the second incident, the man paid advance money towards buying a pre-owned car on a web portal but later found that he had been duped.

Published: 14th April 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Two men were duped of over Rs 1.5 lakh by cyber fraudsters in Hyderabad.

While one man was duped on the pretext of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents updation on an e-commerce payment system, another man was fleeced while buying a car on a portal.

"On 13th April, we received two complaints from two different persons. One person Kashinath stated in his complaint that he received a call from an unknown person claiming to update his Paytm KYC and asked him to tell OTPs that Kashinath received on his mobile number. He then told him the OTP, later the fraudster withdrew Rs 1.03 lakh from his bank account," said KVM Prasad, Additional DCP- Cyber Crimes.

In the second incident, the man paid advance money towards buying a pre-owned car on a web portal but later found that he had been duped.

"One Moin stated that he came across a car for sale on the OLX website and contacted the number which was given on the site and asked the person concerned to sell that car to him. The person then asked him to pay Rs 60,000 in advance if Moin wishes to buy the car. Moin believed him and sent him the amount and later when he tried to contact him there was no response from him," the DCP added,

Police have registered the case and investigation is underway in both the cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyber crime coronavirus Cyber safety
Coronavirus
Dr Srinath Reddy. (File | EPS)
COVID-19 cases in India may peak by April end if current trend continues: Dr Srinath Reddy
PM Modi addresses nation. (Photo | Twitter)
Here are PM Modi's 7 key measures to beat coronavirus
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with The New Indian Express Group Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla (Photo | EPS)
Sacchi Baat: How these 10 Indian Chief Ministers turned into corona warriors
A recovered COVID-19 patient who has passed his 14-day quarantine, donates plasma in the city's blood center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
Cure for COVID-19? Here's all you need to know about blood plasma therapy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
"I’m indebted to healthcare workers for their selfless service": COVID-19 survivor from Erode
We just want to go home: Helpless migrant workers crowd at Mumbai station
Gallery
Lockdown extension: Prime Minister Modi suggests seven-point anti-coronavirus strategy to citizens in Tuesday's address
CAMBODIAN GENOCIDE (1975): The communist-backed Khmer Rouge rule under the leadership of Pol Pot was responsible for the genocide of nearly two million Cambodians in four years. The regime forcefully relocated city dwellers to labour camps in the countrys
101 years of Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Five other genocides, mass killings in history to know about
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp