Two women, a minor found dead at dumpyard

HYDERABAD: Two women and a child were found dead under suspicious circumstances near the dumping yard at Jawahar Nagar on Monday. Police found that the women, identified as Sumathi and Anusha, left their homes in Karimanagar over a tiff with their husbands.

It is suspected that they killed the girl Uma Maheshwari, daughter of Anusha, and later committed suicide.

The victims belonged to Karimanagar and were friends. On Friday, they went to collect ration rice being distributed by the government.

After collecting the rice, they reached home late, due to which their husbands quarrelled with the women. Upset over this, both the women and the child left their homes on Saturday afternoon. Inquiries revealed that they reached Shameerpet on the city outskirts on a private vehicle. From there, they came to a church at Jawahar Nagar, where they were taking shelter, as the church pastor was known to them.

On Sunday night, the women and child disappeared from the church and were found dead in an agricultural field near the dump yard on Monday morning. Based on mobile phones found near their bodies, police identified them. Police suspect they took the extreme step over family issues.

While the women hanged themselves, police suspect that they made the girl drink a softdrink laced with an insecticide.