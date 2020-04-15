DRDL develops Covid sample collection kiosks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when the State is facing a severe shortage of PPE kits to combat Covid-19, the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad, has developed Covid sample collection kiosk (COVSACK), an automatic disinfectant sample collection unit.

The unit, developed by DRDL in consultation with the doctors of ESIC, Hyderabad, will be utilised by health care workers for taking samples from those people suspected to have contracted SARS-CoV-2.

With the help of COVSACK, patients can directly walk into the kiosk, where their nasal and oral swab can be taken by a health care professional from outside, without coming in contact with the person.

The shielding screen of the kiosk cabin will protect the health care workers from getting infected while taking the sample. After the patient leaves the kiosk, the four nozzle sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin will disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for a period of 70 seconds. The system can be made ready for the next use in less than two minutes.

The unit costs `1 Lakh and as of now, DRDO has designed and developed two units and handed over the same to ESIC Hospital in Hyderabad after successful testing.