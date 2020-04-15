Facing the music 

Aditya Vaddepalli By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : City musicians and bands, who typically earn on a gig-to-gig basis are among the most affected due to the Coronavirus lockdown. When the lockdown does finally get over and pubs reopen, they are afraid that booking musicians might be their last priority

Last month, India saw a mammoth exodus of migrant workers from several states following the nationwide lockdown to curb the Covid-19 outbreak. They were, no doubt, the worst-hit class. Among the many professions that were hit, there was one more — live musicians. Hyderabad Express talked to a few regulars in the city’s live music circuit. They earn money on a gig-to-gig basis and with the closure of pubs and restaurants, they have no source of income. Many have savings, investments or a salaried family member to help them tide over the lockdown. However, they fear that if the lockdown goes on for more than three months, it might get difficult. Musicians also fear that once the lockdown does finally get over and pubs reopen, booking musicians might be their last priority.

Money is tight, but it’s better to wait it out

Hyderabad-based guitarist Lokhi Pai is one part of a three-piece band with singer Meghna Dundi and drummer Chuba. He remembers that they last played in early March at Broadway in Jubliee Hills. After the lockdown, Lokhi has been doing Instagram lives and practicing at his house in Begumpet. “I got bored with it (Instagram live) and I did one last on Tuesday (April 14) and that’s it,” he says.

The trio would play five to six, sometimes even eight gigs every week. “We were regular fixtures with Broadway and Fat Pigeon,” he says.

The loss of money is a concern, “but if you look at the global scenario, it’s scary. You know, I’m 64 and afraid to go out. I would rather wait it out and then think about going back to the stage,” says Lokhi. Money is tight, but he is confident that his wife and he will manage the situation. Lokhi’s wife works as a journalist with a newspaper.

Taking it one day at a time

Meghna flew to Goa on March 3 to work on her music. She hadn’t booked return tickets to Hyderabad and was planning to return at the end of the month. The lockdown has now forced her to stay there. “See, it is bad that we don’t know when will we be able to play shows, but the positive side is that it gives us time to learn new things and read. I’m just telling myself to slow down and take it one day at a time,” she says. “It’s scary, our only source of income was the gigs but now they have just disappeared. Right now, we need to keep ourselves equipped and mentally strong,” she says.

Arpit Chourey

Financially hit, socially loving it

City-based singer-songwriter Arpit Chourey says, “Most of us Indians have a tendency to save money. But if it goes on for another four to five months, then we will definitely have a problem. It’s okay for us, but it’s difficult for people who earn on a daily basis.”Asked about a back-up plan if the lockdown extends even beyond four-five months, Arpit says he has none. “The major portion of our earnings is through live shows. Probably, just five per cent is from doing sound production for a web series or movie,” he says.

Arpit also did close to 10 Instagram lives with other musicians but confesses that he got bored of it. “Right now, I’m just listening to different types of music, practicing and increasing my repertoire. Of course, I’m also writing my own stuff,” he says. Income-wise, Arpit says it is difficult, but personally, he likes the lockdown. “I’m an introvert and love sitting at home and not meeting anyone,” he says. The musician is listening to a lot of indie-folk singer-songwriters such as Jack Johnson, and trying to learn the entire albums, mostly by ear. He is also listening to classic jazz artists such as Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

Shouldn’t have quit my IT job now!

Blues musician Shiv Menon says there is a difference between when you are planning for a break while one hits you. “We have EMIs and other expenses. As it (lockdown) came suddenly, it is difficult,” he says. Asked about how long will it take to recover, Shiv says, “See, most of the musicians in Hyderabad have pretty simple middle-class lives. I think by October or November we will be getting the number of shows that we were doing earlier.”

Shiv says that once the lockdown is over, the musicians need to be supportive of the pubs and restaurants that hire them. “They suffer more losses than us. If we lose out on says `10, they suffer losses in lakhs,” says Shiv. Musicians live a volatile life so they plan really well, says Shiv. “No one lives an extravagant life. However, this lockdown is difficult for people who have to tend to emergencies,” he says.

The musician says jokingly that in retrospect, he thinks he should not have quit his IT job eight years back. “I’m so glad that my wife is working! That’s my advice to every musician, marry a person on a regular payroll,” he jokes.“See we have an opportunity to stay at home not spread the disease and we should do it. This is a tough time. The economy is not going to recover any time soon. Everyone from the poor to the rich is hit,” he says.

Ketan Agarwal, owner of Fat Pigeon, a popular pub in Jubliee Hills, says that the lockdown has hit his business pretty bad. “It might take at least three months to break even,” he says. Another pub owner, on the condition of anonymity, says the entire hospitality sector is hit. “The government is asking us to pay for our staff, but we can’t. We have to pay our rent and licence fee. We request the government to help us as the F&B sector is badly hit and won’t be able to recover in two-three months,” he says.