LB Nagar D-Mart sealed for violation of lockdown rules

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: D-Mart in LB Nagar was sealed by Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC for unregulated customer access and violation of social distancing guidelines. The enforcement teams on Tuesday inspected commercial establishments to check whether the conditions laid down by the State government are followed or not to contain Coronavirus.

The teams found that D-Mart in LB Nagar allowed at least 100 customers inside at the same time. It also found that the staff also did not maintain proper social distancing. The EVDM requested citizens to report if they come across such instances.