Watertight lockdown in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: All measures should be taken to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus and if anyone was found violating the Covid-19 guidelines at containment zones, stringent action should be taken against them, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Tuesday.

With Hyderabad emerging as one of the Covid-19 hotspots in the State, Rama Rao, Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy held a meeting with Health and Municipal officials on how to contain the disease, at Pragathi Bhavan.

Rama Rao said with the Central government extending the lockdown to May 3, citizens should follow the rules and stay home. Especially at the 139 containment zones (CZ) in the city, the lockdown should be implemented strictly. CZs should be barricaded entirely — all approach roads and thoroughfares should be sealed leaving no common entry and exit point open. Also, police will monitor these areas closely round the clock.Resident of such areas would not be allowed to step out of their homes. There will be persons dedicated for every CZ to ensure the supply of essentials such as milk and vegetables, Rama Rao said.

The health condition of the residents will be checked every day. If any suspected symptomatic person is identified, he/she will be shifted to hospital. Their travel history and primary contacts will be traced by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Police and Medical and Health department, he said.

Emphasising that the next 10 days were crucial, Eatala Rajender urged people not venture out of their houses. The Health department made all necessary medical arrangements at CZs. Ambulance service was made available in case a resident of a CZ showed symptoms of Covid-19. He asked officials to increase the availability of ambulances if necessary.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said special teams, comprising police, medical and municipal officials, were functioning 24x7 in all areas under the GHMC limits. He said the officials would shift those who show Covid-19 symptoms to hospital, create awareness among citizens, and if needed, provide essentials to residents of CZs. Citizens can dial 104 or 040-21111111, the GHMC number, in case of an emergency, he said.

The Telangana government will utilise the services of retired Army, Para-Military, Police and Excise officials to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak. “Applications are invited from retired army/paramilitary/police/excise officials of all cadre and rank to act as volunteers for patient care services, logistics, security and any other task related to management of Covid-19. Details of the process of empanelment, online application form are available at: https://transport.telangana.gov.in. The last date of application is April 22,” Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in a press release issued on Tuesday