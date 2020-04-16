60 per cent increase in ‘work from home’ job searches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jobs portal Monster has added a new feature to help recruiters in taking advantage of the growing interest in work from home jobs due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak. The new offering will not only help recruiters showcase the jobs with flexibility to work from home, but will also help job seekers in finding such jobs on the Monster platform with ease.

The job portal said it observed a 60 per cent increase in the number of users landing on the Monster platform using work from home job searches. This was also validated by Google Trends, which recorded a steady increase in work from home search queries recently. We felt this is an important feature for employers looking to post work from home jobs and seekers looking for jobs in these uncertain times.

“We have our ears on the ground and are consistently listening to the asks of our customers. The new feature is the result of our data-driven approach to spot new trends and turn them into opportunities for the benefit of our target audience,” said, Anshuman Mishra, CPO, Monster APAC & Middle East.

Krish Sheshadri, CEO, Monster APAC & Middle East, said, “The government’s strong resolve to curb the spread of coronavirus is showing positive results and looks like the crisis will subside as we ramp up our efforts and move into a decisive phase in the fight against the virus. The impact on employment, however, given the scale of the crisis is natural and to recover from it will take time and require collective efforts of all the stakeholders.”