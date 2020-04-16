STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AI and Digital health classes at home

Octo Spaces, Hyderabad, is launching a series of intensive certification courses focusing on the Artificial Intelligence & Digital Health.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Octo Spaces, Hyderabad, is launching a series of intensive certification courses focusing on Artificial Intelligence & Digital Health. “Both these courses were originally planned  as offline courses at Octo Spaces Incubator in  Hyderabad but due to lockdown and Covid-19 situation we decided to improvise creatively mentions CEO of Octo Spaces Rahul Reddy he also adds, “We will do only fundamentals of these courses online , the advanced programs will be done after the lockdown end at our space”

In lieu of the on-going lockdown due to COVID-19 the online courses are being started from April 15. For Artificial Intelligence, the partnership is with VersaQuant (USA) which specialises in AI/ML Training in America & Mexico. The module of the course is conducted to focus on beginners with no past experience.
The Fundamentals of AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning course will focus on mastering the core fundamentals of AI, Machine Learning and Deep Learning. Artificial Intelligence is an area that is exploding and pervading every industry.

In finance Wall Street firms are using artificial intelligence to identify trading opportunities and forecast the future. In health care tracking the COVID-19 virus and building new drugs would not be possible without the help of the artificial intelligence models.

Aerospace has been using artificial intelligence as part of their core curriculum for over 20 years, but with the new models available and boost in computing power we are seeing more complex modelling becoming available.

“Learners will master the building blocks to help them become conversant and hands on with the most popular tools, models and validation techniques available today. This will allow them to be able to choose the industry area in which they want to apply these very exciting techniques” said Mr. Marshall ,CEO & Principal Quantitative Architect at VersaQuant.

