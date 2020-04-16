STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID test report missing, says patient

With the increase in the number of samples that are to be tested for Covid-19, there has been a delay in the issuance of reports by hospital administration, irking many citizens.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the increase in the number of samples that are to be tested for Covid-19, there has been a delay in the issuance of reports by hospital administration, irking many citizens. MBT leader and social activist Amjed Ullah Khan highlighted the plight of one Mohamed Muneebuddin of Talab Katta, who had visited Gandhi Hospital and had undertaken Covid-19 tests once on April 2, then again on April 4, and on April 9 and 12.

Muneebuddin’s prescription from the Gandhi Hospital says that he has a travel history to Delhi and that he has no symptoms of Covid-19. But he says that his report has gone ‘missing’. Khan said, “Muneebuddin contacted me from Gandhi Hospital and even his family member got in touch with me. They are worried about the condition of the hospital. I want to appeal to Health Minister Eatala Rajender to enquire about Muneebuddin’s case. If his results are negative, then discharge him from the hospital after 14 days.”

‘Reports delayed due to heavy sample load’
A Gandhi Hospital doctor, who works in the ward where Tablighi Jamaat returnees are isolated, said there is no chance of a  report going missing, and that it was delayed owing to the heavy load of samples that have to be tested every day. The doctor further said a new committee has been formed by the hospital administration for ensuring that reports arrive on time. 

