I seem to know myself better now

Some aspects of my life have changed due to this lockdown, but it has not changed the time I wake up.

By Kadali Sathyanarayana
HYDERABAD: Some aspects of my life have changed due to this lockdown, but it has not changed the time I wake up. I continue to wake up late every day, quarantine or not. Being a night owl has helped me to write my heart out. These days, my mornings start with tea at 11 am. I quickly check my phone for updates on Covid-19, especially the number of cases in my hometown. Sometimes, I skip breakfast and have a brunch. One of the best things about home quarantine is that I have home food now. My parents, who were worried about my eating habits, are relieved to see me eat.

My mom commented that watching me eat was different from seeing me on video call. Her comment made me pretty emotional.The lockdown has also helped me to explain my perspectives on life and relationships to my parents. Staying close to my folks has helped me understand them better.

With a lot of time to spare nowadays, I love to go through my old collection of books. I find those underlined lines and meanings written by a younger me so cute. Those make me feel good about myself and I realised I am still the same kid who underlines beautiful lines in books. Being a writer, my nights are usually dedicated to creating characters and putting them on paper.

At other times, I talk to people on social media about their interests. That usually ends in knowing different perspectives and sometimes, in blocking some people. This quarantine is helping me to know myself better. 

