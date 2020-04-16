STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Let your eyebrows grow out

Twenty days into isolation has definitely put a buffer on those weekly grooming sessions at beauty salons.

Published: 16th April 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Himajaa Indukuri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Make up artist Sandy who has worked with the likes of actors Anushka Shetty tells us to use the next fortnight to nurture the brows so that you can shape and trim them by the time the lockdown is lifted

Twenty days into isolation has definitely put a buffer on those weekly grooming sessions at beauty salons. While home remedies and routines have seen a rise in the past few days, people are still turning to experts for advice. “This is the right time to take a break and let your skin breathe. It is okay to be non groomed in this period,” says Hyderabad based make up artist Sandy. From being the personal make up artist of actor Priya Anand in the movie English Vinglish to becoming one of the top players in the bridal make up in Hyderabad, Sandy has come a long way. 

“My passion for makeup started at a very young age and I loved to experiment with different products on myself. After realizing that it was much more than a hobby, I gave up my full time corporate job to pursue make up professionally. I assisted popular make up artist Elton Fernandes and then I started doing my own shoots and publishing it in upcoming magazines. That was when Priya Anand spotted me,” he said.

Apart from being the lead make up artist for several shoots in top magazines like Grazia and Harpers Bazaar, Sandy has also worked with movie actresses like Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty. “I worked for the Telugu industry for a few years. But I enjoy working for mags and fashion shows and now have shifted to bridal makeup,” he says.

Recalling one of the iconic looks he has created for a Hyderabadi bride recently, Sandy says this is the right time to experiment with the ongoing trends. “As summer sets in, poppy and fresh colours are trends in. This is the right time to go all out and experiment with bright lip tints and neon eyeliners. Try different strokes and lines around the line. There are tons of tutorials online and this is a great time to create new looks each day with whatever equipment is available,” says the fashion buff.

He also stresses that this is the prime time to take care of one’s skin and rejuvenate it. “ With the salons closed people are forced to turn to home made beauty hacks to maintain their self. Try out traditional recipes like turmeric and curd to heal your skin. It is also absolutely okay to stay unkempt during this lockdown. It is a great opportunity to grow out those eyebrows instead of shaping them. Bushy and untamed eyebrows are the most trending look in make up right now and people should use this lockdown to experiment with the bushy eyebrow look,” says the owner of Sandy artistry. He suggests make up enthusiasts to follow experts in the industry like the Val garland and Pat Mcgrath to draw inspiration for their daily looks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anushka Shetty
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Unmasked: Cotton fabric cannot stop corona, warn experts
Image for representational purpose only
Inflation awaits us after lockdown: Prof Deshpande of Institute for Social and Economic Change
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown extension: Fresh relaxation of services that interests common man
The bat-man connection: Will it help or hurt us?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Ageless in the time of COVID-19: 98-year-old impatiently waits to reopen Chennai eatery
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
Gallery
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Coronavirus lockdown extension: Electricians to mechanics, here are fresh relaxation of services, activities that common citizens should know about
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
Elgar Parishad case: Anand Teltumbde writes an open letter to people of India before NIA arrest; notable parts you don't want to miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp