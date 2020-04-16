Let your eyebrows grow out

Himajaa Indukuri By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Make up artist Sandy who has worked with the likes of actors Anushka Shetty tells us to use the next fortnight to nurture the brows so that you can shape and trim them by the time the lockdown is lifted

Twenty days into isolation has definitely put a buffer on those weekly grooming sessions at beauty salons. While home remedies and routines have seen a rise in the past few days, people are still turning to experts for advice. “This is the right time to take a break and let your skin breathe. It is okay to be non groomed in this period,” says Hyderabad based make up artist Sandy. From being the personal make up artist of actor Priya Anand in the movie English Vinglish to becoming one of the top players in the bridal make up in Hyderabad, Sandy has come a long way.

“My passion for makeup started at a very young age and I loved to experiment with different products on myself. After realizing that it was much more than a hobby, I gave up my full time corporate job to pursue make up professionally. I assisted popular make up artist Elton Fernandes and then I started doing my own shoots and publishing it in upcoming magazines. That was when Priya Anand spotted me,” he said.

Apart from being the lead make up artist for several shoots in top magazines like Grazia and Harpers Bazaar, Sandy has also worked with movie actresses like Kajal Aggarwal and Anushka Shetty. “I worked for the Telugu industry for a few years. But I enjoy working for mags and fashion shows and now have shifted to bridal makeup,” he says.

Recalling one of the iconic looks he has created for a Hyderabadi bride recently, Sandy says this is the right time to experiment with the ongoing trends. “As summer sets in, poppy and fresh colours are trends in. This is the right time to go all out and experiment with bright lip tints and neon eyeliners. Try different strokes and lines around the line. There are tons of tutorials online and this is a great time to create new looks each day with whatever equipment is available,” says the fashion buff.

He also stresses that this is the prime time to take care of one’s skin and rejuvenate it. “ With the salons closed people are forced to turn to home made beauty hacks to maintain their self. Try out traditional recipes like turmeric and curd to heal your skin. It is also absolutely okay to stay unkempt during this lockdown. It is a great opportunity to grow out those eyebrows instead of shaping them. Bushy and untamed eyebrows are the most trending look in make up right now and people should use this lockdown to experiment with the bushy eyebrow look,” says the owner of Sandy artistry. He suggests make up enthusiasts to follow experts in the industry like the Val garland and Pat Mcgrath to draw inspiration for their daily looks.