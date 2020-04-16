Police likely to allow travel in emergencies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following increase in the number of requests to travel from one place to another, the Hyderabad police have decided to consider granting permission to people to travel on emergency grounds.

This is in the wake 0f Aveen Pardasani, a city resident, bringing to the notice of IT Minister KT Rama Rao about the death of his friend’s mother in Visakhapatnam.

As the deceased person’s daughter lives in Hyderabad, she was unable to travel to Vizag for her mother’s funeral owing to the lockdown. He requested for permission for her to travel to Vizag. Responding to it, Rama Rao directed his staff to look into the issue.

Later, the Hyderabad police granted permission to the woman to travel to Vizag. They are now considering granting people permission to travel in a phased manner. For this, they would conduct a quick enquiry with the family members of those who place the requests.