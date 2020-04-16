STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three Covid patients booked for attacking doctors

Published: 16th April 2020 11:29 AM

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a couple of assaults on duty doctors at Gandhi and Osmania General Hospitals, Hyderabad police made three arrests on Wednesday. The accused were produced before court via video-conference.  All the accused are currently undergoing treatment in Osmania and Gandhi Hospitals for Covid-19. 

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar asserted that prompt action would be taken against any person who assaults a doctor or other medical staff in any hospital.  “The 23-year-old who had assaulted the doctor at Gandhi Hospital on April 1 was arrested and produced before the court through video conference as he himself is a Covid-19 patient,” the Police Commissioner said.

Similarly, two persons were arrested with regard to the incident at Osmania General Hospital which happened on April 14. The accused were booked under Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), and 269, among various others.  In another case, a man escaped from quarantine illegally after assaulting the duty doctors. Police detained him and collected samples with the assistance of doctors. The man tested positive for Covid-19.

For representational purposes
Image for representational purpose only
98-year-old Koushalya. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
'The jingoist nation and nationalism have got weaponised by the political class to destroy dissent and polarize people. The mass frenzy has accomplished complete derationalization and inversion of meanings where destroyers of the nation become deshbhakts
