STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Areas with even one positive case to be sealed off in Hyderabad

Officials told to be ready to take up barricading work as government likely to announce more containment zones.

Published: 17th April 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:30 PM   |  A+A-

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and GHMC officials interact with residents at a Covid-19 hotspot near Asifnagar on Thursday

IT Minister KT Rama Rao and GHMC officials interact with residents at a Covid-19 hotspot near Asifnagar on Thursday | R V K Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even if a single Covid-19 case is reported from an area, it will be declared a containment zone (CZ), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said on Thursday. Arvind Kumar held a review meeting at the GHMC office here on the works being taken up at CZs in the city.

He said the government was implementing containment rules to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Telangana and instructed officials to be ready to take up barricading works as the government was likely to announce more CZs. 

He enquired about the surveys being undertaken by medical surveillance teams, primary tests for suspected cases and preventive measures at CZs. He instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff to ensure that essentials are supplied to the residents of CZs. He also told officials concerned to monitor on a daily basis the works taken up by surveillance and nodal teams — both at the circle and zonal levels.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said sanitation workers, surveillance teams and disinfectant spraying teams were provided with protective equipment. He informed Arvind Kumar that nodal officers of all wings were being monitored for their health condition regularly. He said pamphlets in Telugu, Urdu and English were distributed to people, making them aware about the purpose of demarcating CZs and urging them to stay home. Announcements in the three languages were also being made on loudspeakers mounted on auto-rickshaws, he said.

KTR visits containment zones in Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Thursday, inspected containment zones at Khairatabad, Mallepally and Asifnagar, along with GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar and other officials. He said containment zones were essential to check the spread of Covid-19 to other areas and to protect people from getting infected from the virus.

Containment zones have been established in different parts of the city to restrict the movement of the people where positive cases have been detected. The Minister met families in the containment zones and enquired about their health and well-being. He quizzed people on their awareness about Covid-19 and the precautions to be followed. He appealed to people to remain indoors till the quarantine period ended in order to battle the pandemic. Rama Rao said the government was doing its best to supply essential commodities at the doorsteps of citizens in containment zones to avoid any inconvenience. He enquired about the supply of essential goods in each area. 

Detailed instructions to GHMC employees
MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar told GHMC staff to ensure that essentials are supplied to the residents of Covid hotspots.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MAUD GHMC Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp