Areas with even one positive case to be sealed off in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Even if a single Covid-19 case is reported from an area, it will be declared a containment zone (CZ), Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said on Thursday. Arvind Kumar held a review meeting at the GHMC office here on the works being taken up at CZs in the city.

He said the government was implementing containment rules to combat the spread of the novel Coronavirus in Telangana and instructed officials to be ready to take up barricading works as the government was likely to announce more CZs.

He enquired about the surveys being undertaken by medical surveillance teams, primary tests for suspected cases and preventive measures at CZs. He instructed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff to ensure that essentials are supplied to the residents of CZs. He also told officials concerned to monitor on a daily basis the works taken up by surveillance and nodal teams — both at the circle and zonal levels.

GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said sanitation workers, surveillance teams and disinfectant spraying teams were provided with protective equipment. He informed Arvind Kumar that nodal officers of all wings were being monitored for their health condition regularly. He said pamphlets in Telugu, Urdu and English were distributed to people, making them aware about the purpose of demarcating CZs and urging them to stay home. Announcements in the three languages were also being made on loudspeakers mounted on auto-rickshaws, he said.

KTR visits containment zones in Hyderabad

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Thursday, inspected containment zones at Khairatabad, Mallepally and Asifnagar, along with GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar and other officials. He said containment zones were essential to check the spread of Covid-19 to other areas and to protect people from getting infected from the virus.

Containment zones have been established in different parts of the city to restrict the movement of the people where positive cases have been detected. The Minister met families in the containment zones and enquired about their health and well-being. He quizzed people on their awareness about Covid-19 and the precautions to be followed. He appealed to people to remain indoors till the quarantine period ended in order to battle the pandemic. Rama Rao said the government was doing its best to supply essential commodities at the doorsteps of citizens in containment zones to avoid any inconvenience. He enquired about the supply of essential goods in each area.

Detailed instructions to GHMC employees

