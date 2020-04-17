STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As feed prices soar in Hyderabad, horses starve

On Thursday, a horsekeeper was seen injecting intravenous sugar solution or dextrose to over 10 of his 20 starving animals.

Horse owners inject the animals with dextrose as they are unable to feed them, at Old City in Hyderabad

Horse owners inject the animals with dextrose as they are unable to feed them, at Old City in Hyderabad on Thursday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 lockdown has not only affected people, but also animals. Almost half of Hyderabad’s domesticated horses, used during weddings and film shootings, are falling sick because their owners do not have the money to feed them. 

On Thursday, a horsekeeper was seen injecting intravenous sugar solution or dextrose to over 10 of his 20 starving animals. “As all weddings and shootings are cancelled due to the lockdown, horses are not being fed. The cost of horse gram and other feed has gone up. Vehicles transporting the feed are stopped at the borders,” Haroon Ahmed, a horsekeeper from Begum Bazaar, said. 

“Before the lockdown, I used to spend `300-`400 on feed for each horse per day. Now, the same feed costs around `800 and I cannot afford it,” he said.  According to the horsekeepers, there are over 1,000 horses in the city, which are used for movie shootings and weddings. “Even the most muscular of them are sick and cannot walk. I cannot even take them to the outskirts to feed on grass. Every day is getting difficult for me and my horses,” he said.

Comments

