Busiest times of our lives

Reality and fear hit us even harder because of a patient being diagnosed corona positive, in our residential community.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Reality and fear hit us even harder because of a patient being diagnosed corona positive, in our residential community. This three-week period meant – we could not go anywhere, no one was supposed to visit us, no help at home, no school, no outings - an existence, we were not used to. It was troubling to think of at first, but then always thinking about the negative side of things would make these few days very difficult to tide through.

Also, we knew by the protocols that the government had put into place, that this was a very serious matter and following the lockdown was not a matter of choice but a matter of duty towards the nation. As we entered the second day of the lockdown, cursing our luck was no longer an option because news about the impact of the lockdown, started to trickle in. Before we knew it, my wife and me both were on calls. At the beginning, we were getting distress calls from all over the country.

Both of us, sitting face to face on our dining table, trying to take as many calls as possible and route them to the relevant authorities. Seeing the magnitude of the problem, we both initiated collection drives and campaigns for marginalised people. I guess when children, live in an environment where most of their evening discussions were centered around the crisis and what we could do best in our limited capacity, then children also start to think of ways to help.

My elder daughter would help her mother, by taking up more responsibility of the home, so her mother could continue to help migrants laborers and be on distress calls; our younger daughter – a YouTuber, decided to create a video around positive lessons she learnt during lockdown. Our elder daughter donated one thousand rupees each to our campaigns from the pocket money she had saved from living at home. The lockdown has been one of the busiest periods of our lives. We have become more independent, nurturing, and cognizant of what the future may hold. Pandemics were here to stay. It was for us to adapt and survive. — Viiveck Verma, Value Enabler and Investor, Chief Strategy Officer & Head Retail - Srinivasa Farms, Hyderabad

