Cyber crooks strike again, withdraw money from banks

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyber criminals seem to be taking advantage of the lockdown by fraudulently withdrawing funds from bank accounts by sending OTPs to people on the pretext of depositing the Jan Dhan amount of Rs 1, 500.

Ishaq, one of the many victims in the city, lodged a complaint with the Golconda police alleging that some unknown persons called on mobile number and informed that they were employees of a bank. They verified his bank account for depositing the Rs 1,500, as promised by the government during the lockdown. Believing the accused, Ishaq gave them his OTP details. A few minutes later, the offenders withdrew Rs 5 lakh from his account.

Similarly, Kamalesh complained to the cyber crime police that he was cheated by some callers who posed as bank employees. They spoke to him in Hindi and collected his account details and debit card number. Kamalesh, too, gave them the OTP and they withdrew money from his account. Another person, Venugopal, was also duped to the tune of `1 lakh in a similar manner. The cyber crime police registered the cases and obtained information of the fraudsters.