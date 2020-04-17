Hyderabad techies come to aid of Odia migrants amid COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After seeing an SOS message from a Rajya Sabha member from Odisha on Twitter regarding migrant workers being stranded in Ongole without food, a group of IT professionals from Hyderabad swung into action and handed over ration that would last for a week to the distressed migrants.

MP Amar Patnaik on Wednesday tweeted that despite coordinating with the Andhra Pradesh government, help had not reached the said workers.

“Co-ordination of over 10 days has failed to help a group of 30 Odias with ration. Left with no choice, they have decided to walk from AP to Odisha,” said Patnaik.

Seeing this, several people reached out to the MP offering help, including Sai Teja, an IT professional from Hyderabad.

Teja, who has been coordinating relief efforts since the last 20 days for destitutes in the city, sprung into action.

“We posted the SOS message on several groups. In one group I had a common friend hailing from Ongole. He saw the SOS and responded,” said Teja.

His contact in Ongole, Manohar, took up the challenge and purchased Rs 4,000 worth groceries and travelled 10 kms to the company site and delivered the food items.

The MP personally thanked the team on Twitter for their intervention.