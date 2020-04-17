By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : This is the National Poetry Month and we bring to you a conversation with Cypriot poet-scholar-translator Stephanos Stephanides, who visited Hyderabad sometime ago. He talked about his new book, mother tongue, the politics of language and more

Stephanos Stephanides, a Cypriot poetscholar- translator explores the boundaries of geographical locations as symbolic spaces infused with linguistic and literary experiences across various cultural landscapes. His relationship with the English language is both fractured and intimate as he landed in the UK as an eightyear- old from Cyprus.

Later, his poems became interpretations connecting the mythical and the literary as in one of his works he writes: ‘I am a courtesan of the word…’ He visited Hyderabad sometime ago for Whabiz Merchant Memorial L e c t u re held during AstroWin’20. Since this is the National Poetry Month we bring excerpts of a conversation with him:

What ’s your idea of cosmopoetics?

Initially, the term was used as a radical way of challenging the authorities and the boundaries of the polis in the ancient Mediterranean by the school of cynics.

Way back when Alexander asked the Greek philosopher Diogenes where he was from, he asked the king to move aside as he was blocking the sun. His reply challenges the boundaries of the polis. I am reclaiming the idea in today’s world as people are conflating it with the global idea of the world. It’s not radical it’s supernational polis. Poetics mediate between the cosmos and the polis. It breaks the authority of how we see the world and the politics of it. I see it as a force which opens up a space of literature and art.

Many writers call the Caribbean the New Mediterranean. How do you think the boundaries of political formulations have broken?

The notion is of production of spaces. Apparently, on the Pillars of Hercules was written: ‘No more beyond this point’. Later, when they began exploring the world they removed the word ‘no’ and it read as ‘More beyond this point’. In geological terms it is also interesting because it opens avenues for more exploration. Our own literature is being replaced by several trajectories-- in effect it’s like the sea is reflecting from another sea; we are condensed into one as the Caribbean explodes into different islands. Turkish author Orhan Pamuk has written beautifully about it in his book ‘My Name is Red’.

Tell us about your latest book ‘The Wind Under My Lips’… It came in fragments and some of the works in it weren’t published before in any journal/ platform. I tried to put prose and poetry together. It can be called poetic memoir. It’s an experiment and it is working. When you place words together, they speak to one another creating their own chemistry.

I write in English. The book is also translated into Greek. I write a lot about several places. If you know languages, writing in just one doesn’t happen. Words from other languages seep into your work unconsciously. I carry the relationship with my native village through its language and memories. Languages have dimensions whether they come in the category of colonial, economical or trade. These are also artistic languages containing different layers of spiritual, mythical and religious aspects.

How impor t a n t i s mythology for writing?

It is the density of experience that through its circulation of time these myths and tales create their own density. As artists and writers we transform them. Sometimes they may carry political weight and you may want to challenge that, too. Mythology also carries cultural memory through which you look at different dimensions of a certain time period.

What’s your idea of mother tongue?

For me it’s been a struggle because my mother tongue Greek was the first language as a child, but when as an eightyear- old I was taken to the UK I felt a sense of loss wanting to recover, but at the same time not recover because it’s simply the nostalgia of the past. But you go beyond that; explore the other layers and the effective relationship with other languages. I wanted to recover from that because of the Partition of Cyprus, the loss of the village and its memory of the times gone by which keeps rushing back. I try and bring that into English when I write as this language offers various possibilities.

Writers, through travel, are connected to several cities. In such a scenario, how do you see mother tongue?

Every language you come in contact with, can become yours or you can call it yours. Linguistic diversity is important as it challenges you to reflect on how we codify our languages. You don't discard your mother tongue but at the same time you are open to the world. Home is sweet, but when the whole world is your home it's even sweeter. I like the idea of being an intimate stranger--that's what we have to do in our lives. And this is what matters.