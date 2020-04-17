Mayor asks people to stay at home 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan inspected the containment zone (CZ) at Domalguda on Thursday and urged citizens to follow the lockdown rules. He said some people were stepping out on roads for no reason.

The purpose of demarcating a CZ was to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus. For every CZ, the GHMC deployed emergency teams to supply essential to every household.

Later at the Mallapur division, the Mayor, along with Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M Srinivas Reddy and Corporator P Devender Reddy, inspected a godown. The Mayor distributed essentials to about 300 GHMC workers and Hamalies.