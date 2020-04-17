STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Myths related to online purchase

 As the country practises social distancing, people are relying on e-commerce for home deliveries of essentials to their doorstep.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : As the country practises social distancing, people are relying on e-commerce for home deliveries of essentials to their doorstep. With services resuming city by city, associates across the fulfilment network have come forward to help customers stay home and stay safe. In these unprecedented times, Amazon has implemented a series of preventative hygiene measures across its sites to help keep associates delivery partners, and customers safe. However, there are several myths around the safety of the delivery. Check these out:

Myth: “Online orders are not safe during lockdown”
Fact: There are many changes to the process of how customers receive their package to protect the health and safety of the customer and the delivery associate. At the start and end of routes, delivery associates are advised to clean all frequently touched surfaces of their vehicles and delivery devices and wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer or cleaning agent. 

Myth: “Receiving a package from the delivery associate at doorstep is risky”
Fact: Based on regional regulations and social distancing requirements in the new process, the delivery associate place the package at the doorstep and maintain a two metre distance. In case there is limited space at the doorstep, the package is placed in a suitable location.

Myth: “Delivery associates operate without the right permissions during the lockdown”
Fact: The Government of India has permitted e-commerce sites to deliver essential goods during the lockdown. Following this, the local authorities have expedited the process to provide limited passes to delivery associates which is enabling them to deliver customer orders without facing any kind of issues on-ground.

Myth: “It’s ok to exchange/return products at my doorstep during lockdown”
In order to adhere to social distancing, and as additional precautionary measure the site has temporarily suspended processes that require interaction and engagement at the customer doorstep.

Myth: “Online delivery associates operate in crowded unclean work spaces”

Fact: As per the guidance from local authorities, and the World Health Organization (WHO), the site has increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites, including regular sanitization of door handles, handrails, touch screens, scanners, and other frequently touched areas. The work stations are regularly cleaned and disinfected and everyone is advised to maintain a safe distance from each other. It is also raising awareness among its associates through regular communication which includes requirements that everyone wash their hands often with soap..

