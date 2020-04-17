One world, one verse 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : One World: Together at Home– a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic – is to air on Sony PIX and AXN on April 19 at 8 PM and will be live streamed on SonyLIV at 5.30 AM followed by a repeat at 8 PM. Launched by international advocacy organisation Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, One World: Together at Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers.

Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the ‘One World: Together At Home’ broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, , Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher. It is a firstof- its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.