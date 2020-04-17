Quality check: Mobile testing lab cracks down on supermarts selling poor quality food

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special ‘Mobile Food Testing Lab’ began operations on Thursday and visited several supermarkets to check the quality of food sold and maintenance standards there. After rigorous checking various products like loose grains, pulses, packaged products, dairy etc, several violations were found.

Shockingly, the violations in Narayanguda, Bahadurpur area were in samples of fruits, red gram dal and chana masala.

These items were found to be unfit for consumption. They were removed and destroyed by the teams.“These violations were in More and Heritage Fresh supermarkets. We will be undertaking this survey as part of Covid operations and cover the whole city,” informed GLN Reddy, nodal officer for the Food Safety wing.

Ratnadeep at Srinagar Colony sealed

Teams of the Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC sealed Ratnadeep supermarket at Srinagar Colony for not ensuring social distancing and safe customer access. EVDM teams have been inspecting establishments where there is heavy footfall to ensure compliance with government orders on combating Covid-19.

On Thursday, officials inspected the Ratnadeep store at Srinagar Colony based on a complaint to the EVDM Control room by a concerned citizen. The citizen complained that social distancing was not being maintained and staffers at the store were not following personal hygiene such as using gloves or santisers