Take care of  your liver 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : As the danger of Covid-19 lingers, it’s important to take a note of other ailments as well. Liver diseases can result from several causes such as alcohol, viral infections (hepatitis B, hepatitis C virus and other infections), autoimmune, drug / medications etc. Every year about 10 lakh patients are newly diagnosed with liver cirrhosis around the world. Recent World Health Organization data showed liver disease related deaths in India has reached 259,749/ year. i.e., 2.95% of the total deaths.

These disease range from mild spectrum of self-limiting illness due to infection or fat deposition in liver to the severe form with cirrhosis, acute or acute on chronic liver failure requiring transplantation. With advancing age and increasing epidemic of obesity more and more people are now developing obesity related liver disease called NASH or Nonalcoholic steato hepatitis. There is a shift from traditional infection related liver disease to the 21st century causes like weight gain, decreasing exercise, increased alcohol consumption, increased incidence of diabetes and longer life expectancy leading to advanced liver disease in patients with multiple other comorbidities.

People with suppressed immune systems due to immunosuppressive medication, age > 60, people with other comorbidities such as diabetes, HTN, heart disease or as a component of other illnesses are at elevated risk of both contracting the infection and having a more severe disease. Some liver disease patients have several of the above-mentioned concurrent conditions such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, kidney disease and anaemia which increases susceptibility The following precautions are needed for all patients: Staying at home, only going outside for grocery, health reasons or work (i.e if you cannot work from home). Even if you go out, stay at least 2 metres (6ft) away from other people and wear a mask at all times.

Wash your hands as soon as you get home. It is important to understand that one can spread the virus without symptoms in the early stage of the disease. Avoid contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19), especially high temperature and/or new and continuous cough. Avoid all non-essential travel and public transport if possible. Avoid any gatherings and keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media. Crucially important are lifestyle changes such as stopping alcohol, staying fit and healthy through indoor exercises to optimise weight, eating healthy with diet rich in fruits and vegetables is necessary.

Contact your liver specialist for any specific advice especially if you are on immunosuppressants such as steroids. It is vital to continue the medication whilst making every effort to avoid getting the infection. In these testing times when we have no definite vaccine or cure for this corona virus – prevention is our best hope of containing the infection and protecting the vulnerable in society. Stay home, stay safe and healthy. - – Dr. Sudheer Vinnamala Consultant Gastroenterologist, Hepatologist & Therapeutic Endoscopist KIMS Hospitals, Kondapur