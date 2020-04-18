STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All on board to contain killer virus

KTR directs officials to book persons flouting lockdown rules; ensure that sanitation is done with care

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday directed authorities to implement guidelines at containment zones (CZs) to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus and book those flouting lockdown rules.  

Rama Rao, along with Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and senior officials of various departments, held a video conference with additional collectors and municipal commissioners of all districts at the GHMC head office here on the strict implementation of lockdown at CZs, improved sanitation, supply of essentials to citizens and welfare of migrant workers. Rama Rao said there were 260 CZs in Telangana, of which 146 were under the GHMC limits and the remaining in 43 municipalities.

Municipal and zonal commissioners were told to ensure that residents of CZs stay at home. He also directed the officials that essentials and medicines should be delivered at their doorstep by volunteers, who would be give a dress code. The needs of these residents should be noted on dedicated Whatsapp groups. 
Sanitation, spraying of disinfectants and a health survey should be done with care, he said.

Emphasising that self-medication was dangerous, Rama Rao asked medical agencies to provide information to the government on those buying medicines for throat, fever and other infections. He also said sanitation workers spraying disinfectants should be given safety gear. To implement containment guidelines, GHMC, Health, Police and HMWS&SB, among other departments, should coordinate with each other, he said. Rajender said Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi improved sanitation in villages, which helped control the virus. 

Bear in mind
To monitor CZs, MAUD Minister KTR emphasised on 12 key points
1. Take up proper barricading work
2.  Appoint officials from line departments
3. Appoint paramedics to conduct fever survey
4.  Ensure sanitation, spraying of disinfectants 
5.  Deliver essentials
6.  Inform people about containment guidelines through public address system
7.  Distribute pamphlets to households
8.  Medical teams, officials should take up door-to-door inspection 
9.  Ensure people don’t step out of their homes, regulate their movement
10. Keep ambulances on standby 
11. Ensure supply of rice 
12.  Officials should monitor CZs

