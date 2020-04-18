STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Exemption won’t matter much’

While the exemption was welcomed by developers, they saw it as a move that would help the sector only partially as it came with a rider — construction workers have to be available at the site.

People move around at Saidabad despite a lockdown and several warnings by authorities to stay at home on Friday | Vinay Madapu

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Real estate developers in Telangana were in a wait-and-watch mode as the State Cabinet, scheduled to meet on April 19, would decide on the lockdown exemption granted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to construction work. Construction work came to a grinding halt since the beginning of lockdown, but MHA granted the exemption in its consolidated revised guidelines for the containment of Covid-19.

While the exemption was welcomed by developers, they saw it as a move that would help the sector only partially as it came with a rider — construction workers have to be available at the site. Moreover, there was no exemption on the movement of construction material. So, even if construction works were to be taken up, it could go on till the raw material lasted.  “The MHA exemption will help all ongoing projects who have their workers staying at the construction site. While this is the case for many projects in the districts and in some spread over large areas in and around Hyderabad, there are also many projects where the workers do not stay at the site and have to travel from their homes,” G Ram Reddy, Real Estate Developers’

Associations of India’s (CREDAI) Telangana chairman, said. Reddy added, “Moreover, the ongoing projects should have required construction material available at the site. If not, the works cannot proceed”.
Telangana Real Estate Developers’ Association treasurer, K Sreedhar Reddy, said, “Even if workers are available at the site, taking up construction would require supervisors, engineers, electricians and plumbers to also to the site. Moreover, while some construction material will be available at the site, some are required to be transported to the site on a daily basis”. He further said, “We are with the government... it is better not to take risk”. CREDAI Hyderabad president P Ramakrishna Rao said the exemption might prove useful for ongoing projects to an extent. 

