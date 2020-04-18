Police see spike in distress calls 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda Police Commissionerate’s counselling centre — set up to address psychological issues during the lockdown — was receiving an increased number of SOS calls.

A team of nine counsellors were helping many callers, who included a working professional with suicidal tendencies, a homemaker with anxiety and sleep disorders, and a migrant worker with alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said due to isolation and social distancing, it was natural for people to feel stressed, anxious, scared and lonely. People can call 040-48214800 or 9490617234 on all weekdays from 9.30am to 9.30pm.