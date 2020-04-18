Restrictions lifted at 16 hotspots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government lifted the lockdown restrictions in 16 containment zones in the city as no Coronavirus positive cases were detected in these areas in the last two weeks, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Friday.

The Chief Secretary, along with MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, inspected one of the containment zones at Malakpet where 11 cases were detected. Somesh Kumar said: “A special nodal team, comprising officials from GHMC, medical and health, police and revenue departments, was formed to monitor the situation in this zone.

A few persons who tested negative are under quarantine at a local mosque.” There are around 750 households in this zone. An exclusive WhatsApp group was created to facilitate supply of essentials for the residents, he said.