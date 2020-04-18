Thundershowers in Hyderabad; Madhapur gets 18.3 mm rain

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parts of Greater Hyderabad, mostly in Gachibowli, Madhapur, Chandanagar, and in and around Kukatpally, experienced sudden thundershowers on Friday evening. A few places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medchal and Sircilla districts also experienced thundershowers.

At 18.3mm, Madhapur recorded the maximum rainfall in Greater Hyderabad limits, while Veernapalle of Sircilla district was highest in the State — 38.3mm. Various parts of the State will experience thundershowers till April 21. The India Meteorological Department forecast predicts that thunderstorm, accompanied with lightning and gale of 30-40kmph, are very likely at isolated places in the Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalle, Mahabubnagar and Vikarabad districts.